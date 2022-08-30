Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Break Up After 4 Years of Dating

The ship has sailed for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship.

The "Titanic" star, 47, and the model, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, sources close to the couple tell E! News.

E! News has reached out to reps for DiCaprio and Morrone but has not received a comment.

DiCaprio and Morrone were first linked in December 2017 when the "Don't Look Up" actor was spotted leaving her home in Los Angeles. That same month, the pair spent the holidays together in Colorado with DiCaprio's longtime pal Tobey Maguire and his two children, Ruby, 15, and Otis, 13.

Though DiCaprio and Morrone typically kept their romance low profile, the two kicked up the PDA a notch while attending Coachella in April 2018. At the time, photos showed the actress resting her head on his lap and grabbing the back of his neck.

That November, a source told E! News that the romance between the "Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood" actor and Morrone was "getting more serious," adding, "They've been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They've gotten to know each other's families and they love being together."

Later that year, Morrone addressed backlash surrounding her and DiCaprio's age gap, telling the Los Angeles Times in December 2019, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

However, Morrone and DiCaprio did not let the criticism deter their love, attending the 2020 Oscars together. While the pair arrived separately and did not walk the red carpet together, they did sit side-by-side in the front row of the ceremony.

Since then, the couple has been spotted together on several occasions, including the 2021 U.S. Open and during a January 2022 beach getaway in St. Barts, where Morrone was spotted holding her boyfriend from behind as they played in the water.

Most recently, the duo was spotted out enjoying Fourth of July festivities at the beach in Malibu, Calif. Morrone sported an all-white dress as she walked her two dogs along the beach, while the "Wolf of Wall Street" actor spent time with friends on the deck.