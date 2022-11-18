Lenny Kravitz, Jason Momoa Send Birthday Love to Ex Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet was showered with love for her birthday.

The "Ray Donovan" alum celebrated turning 55 years old on Wednesday and in honor of her special day, Lisa's ex-husband Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. Sharing a snap of Bonet getting a kiss on the cheeks from himself and their daughter Zoë Kravitz, the "Fly Away" musician captioned the post, "Happy Birthday mama…."

Bonet's ex, Jason Momoa—whom she split from earlier this year—chimed in within the comments, adding six red heart emojis.

Momoa and Bonet announced their split after four years of marriage—though they were together more than a decade as a couple—in January.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Sharing a statement on Instagram at the time, the pair shared, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

PHOTOS Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Cutest Instagram Moments

They continued, "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

Since their split, Bonet and Momoa—who share kids Lola Iolani Momoa, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13—have remained friends and co-parents, with the actor also maintaining a close bond with Kravitz as well. In fact, in August, the singer shared a tribute to the "Aquaman" actor, writing alongside a photo of himself and Momoa riding motorcycles, "Happy Birthday, Jason. "Love and respect always."

It's clear that for their blended family, there's nothing but love.

"[Jason's] a big teddy bear," Kravits told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. "He's a kid at heart and that's why I love him. We really love each other. We're not only family, but friends."