Tom Cruise

Leah Remini Thanks Jerrod Carmichael for His Tom Cruise-Scientology Dig at 2023 Golden Globes

After 2023 Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael made a quip onstage about exchanging Tom Cruise's past trophies for details on Shelly Miscavige, former Scientology member Leah Remini has responded

By Kisha Forde

From left: Leah Remini and Jerrod Carmichael.
Getty Images

Leah Remini is giving Jerrod Carmichael a round of applause for one of his head-turning quips.

During the 2023 Golden Globes Jan. 10, which the comedian hosted, he appeared onstage following a commercial break with three awards, joking that they were the ones that Tom Cruise returned in 2021 amid the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. 

But it was his jab at the Church of Scientology, of which Cruise is a member, that gave everyone pause.

"I'm just the host or whatever, but I have a pitch," Carmichael said. "I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige." 

Remini, a former Scientologist, has expressed concern over Shelly, who is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Shelly's alleged last public appearance is reported to be in 2007. 

Moments after Carmichael's joke, the "King of Queens" star responded on Twitter, writing, "Thank you Jerrod Carmichael! Where is Shelly??"

The onstage comment comes exactly two months after Remini reiterated her concerns on Shelly's whereabouts on Twitter, reflecting on the first time she said she inquired about her. 

(Per NBC News, in 2014, Los Angeles police stated that detectives made contact with Shelly in response to the actress' missing person request).

According to Remini, her questioning came after noticing she wasn't in attendance for Cruise's 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes, which the actress said was "unusual" and "unimaginable."

E! News has reached out to Cruise's reps and reps for the Church of Scientology for comment and has not heard back.

(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family).

Tom CruiseGolden Globes
