‘Law & Order' and ‘Mare of Easttown' Actor Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65

Ned Eisenberg died at the age of 65 over the weekend from cancer, his spokesperson confirmed to E! News.

The "Mare of Easttown" actor died Sunday in his New York home, with his agents at Nicolosi & Co. also confirming his death.

His wife Patricia Dunnock opened up about his cancer diagnosis in a statement after his death, saying, "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins--cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

Eisenberg is best known and recognized for his role in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," in which he played defense attorney Roger Kressler for two decades. Fans may also remember him for his guest-starring roles such as Lou Rabinowitz in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Vito Decanio in "The Blacklist," Craig Hallman in "The Good Wife" and Marty in "30 Rock."

Law and Order: SVU Celebrates 450 Episodes

One of his final roles is expected to air on March 15: He's expected to play Judd in the third season of "Adult Ed.," according to his IMDb.

"Moving Violations" co-star Jennifer Tilly tweeted about Eisenberg's death, reflecting on her time working with the actor on one of her first movies in 1985.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Just great all-around good guy," she said on Monday. "Always in good spirits, no matter how difficult the timing conditions were. He kept us laughing."

Along with the heartfelt caption, she posted a photo of the two from the film, showing Eisenberg -- who played Wink Barnes -- at the age of 28.

Eisenberg worked as an actor for over four decades, landing his first role in "The Exterminator" as Marty. Since then, he collected 77 total acting credits in TV and film.

He is survived by his wife Patricia and son, Lino Eisenberg.