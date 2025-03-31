Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos to wed in Venice: Here's the details we know about the exclusive event

The city of Venice confirmed Saturday it will host the wedding of multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez, denying reports the famous Italian city would be invaded by hundreds of celebrities and possible disruptions for citizens and tourists.

Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post and founder and largest individual shareholder of Amazon. Among others, George and Amal Clooney celebrated their wedding in Venice in 2014.

When is the Jeff Bezos / Lauren Sanchez wedding?

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The city in a short statement didn't give a date for the wedding. Italian media have reported it will be between June 24-26, with a few days of celebrations.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” the statement said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Where are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez getting married?

The city of Venice confirmed the upcoming nuptials and said only 200 guests would be invited, a number easily accommodated without any disruption to the city, its residents and visitors. It noted that it has broad experience handling international events “much larger than this.”

“Venice is used to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts,” the city said, citing G20 and G7 summits, the Architecture and Cinema Biennales, as well as private events and VIP weddings.

Several reports in both Italian and international media suggested that Bezos’ wedding organizers had already booked rooms at Venice’s main luxury hotels and reserved for a few days in late June large numbers of gondolas and water taxis — which are mainly used by locals and tourists for daily transportation.

The city denied those reports, saying it “is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone.”

“We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said.

Representatives for Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Sanchez shared more details about the wedding planning while on TODAY in 2024.

"I do have a Pinterest. I’m just like every other bride," she said. "I never thought at 54 — I’m going to be 55 ... that you know I’d be an author and that I’d be getting married. I mean, life is just beginning."

Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019, and they share four children.

Sanchez was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019. She shares two children with Whitesell, and another son with former partner and retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

When is Lauren Sanchez going into space?

Before her wedding, Sanchez, a licensed helicopter pilot, is leading a mission to space along with an all-women flight crew, including Katy Perry, Gayle King and more.

Blue Origin, Bezos' space technology company, is sending the women into space on April 14.

Anna Kaplan from TODAY contributed to this report.