Lauren Sánchez celebrates bachelorette with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry

Lauren Sánchez had a prime bachelorette party.

Jeff Bezos' fiancée celebrated with her female friends ahead of her upcoming nuptials to the Amazon mogul with a star-studded soiree in Paris attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Kris Jenner and Eva Longoria.

"Forever starts with friendship," Sánchez captioned photos from the occasion on Instagram May 15, "surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way."

Among the black-and-white photos was a big group shot of the 55-year-old and her friends posing on a rooftop with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background. In the smile-filled snap, Sánchez shares a seat with Perry and holds up a glass of champagne as Jenner and Kardashian pose to their left.

In other photos, Sánchez and her friends posed in bathrobes, smiled together at dinner and posed seductively in an elevator.

The Blue Origin crew member also shared a peek at her intimate dinner celebration with a photo on her Instagram Stories of the custom, lipstick kissed menus from Lafayette's Paris, which featured fried chicken, Caesar salad, morel rigatoni and more.

For the celebration, the former news anchor — who started dating Bezos in 2019 —donned a white draped mini dress with a black cowl neckline. She wore her hair down and accessorized with white pumps and a tiny jewel box purse. For the trip to dinner, she donned a double-breasted fur trench coat.

For her part, Kardashian rocked a brown fur coat worn off-the-shoulder with a textured, brown bandeau top and form-fitting navy pinstripe leggings. The Skims founder accessorized with a brown leather belt with a chunky gold chain attached to it, a matching necklace and black pumps.

As for Perry, she opted for a blush pink gown with a corseted bodice, while Jenner donned a black velvet turtleneck and a floor-length black skirt adorned with fringe and pearls.

Sánchez's star-studded crew clearly had a ball, with Kardashian commenting underneath the post, "Love you so much!" and Longoria reposting a picture to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Love all around for our beautiful girl!"

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California (Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

The bachelorette fête comes as anticipation for Bezos and Sánchez's summer wedding continues to build. While not much is known about the event, Sánchez's brother Paul Sánchez did recently make a prediction of what people can expect of their nuptials, comparing it to Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ 1981 wedding.

“I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing,” he told TMZ in a March 27 interview. “Just huge and fun, and just a blast.” He continued of his sister’s upcoming matrimony to Bezos, “I’m thrilled beyond belief.”

Sánchez also noted that he will likely donate to a charity in lieu of a wedding present, given the couple’s massive wealth.

“We don’t have many details yet, but it’s gonna be star-studded and fun,” he continued. “It’s gonna be an amazing event.”

