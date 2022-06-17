Lauren Graham and Peter Krause, of ‘Parenthood,' Break Up After More Than 10 Years Together

We have four words that may just break your heart: Lorelai Gilmore is single.

After more than 10 years together, "Gilmore Girls" alum Lauren Graham and actor Peter Krause have gone their separate ways, her rep confirmed to People, noting the pair "quietly ended their relationship last year."

Though Graham, 55, and Krause, 56, first met as guest stars on the '90s show "Caroline in the City," their friendship didn't turn romantic until they began co-starring on the hit series "Parenthood" in 2010. And while viewers watched their bond grow as the Braverman siblings onscreen, fans very rarely got a glimpse of their romance offscreen.

"Nobody knew about it for a while, because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out," the actress told Redbook in 2010. "I've also been really protective of it, because it's important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show."

Simply put, however, their relationship just worked. "One of the things that's been so fun is that it's so easy," Graham shared. "It's a lot, to work with somebody and spend time with them, too."

And while they haven't been photographed together since the January 2020 Golden Globes, the actress did offer insight into their dynamic last year, admitting they spent several months apart while she filmed "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" in Canada.

"Because of quarantine, I couldn't come and go," Graham, who had a Southern Calif. home with Krause, explained on an April 2021 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "Normally, it's a two-hour flight, you come home on the weekends. But I couldn't do that, so we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before."

And when Graham did return home, she was surprised by what she found: Krause and his 20-year-old son Roman (from a previous relationship) had taken over.

"There were more piles," she described of their messiness, adding, "it was more like they were the married couple."

"And Peter started a thing, I guess just to make COVID-life fun, where he'd go to the store and stock up on ridiculous amounts of whatever and leave it in the corner of the living room and he'd call it 'COVID Corner,'" she continued. "As if that somehow made these piles of stuff fun or a place to visit or a place to show the guests."

Now, it seems like they've started decluttering...