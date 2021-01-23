Larry King, Veteran Broadcaster and TV Personality, Has Died at Age 87

Larry King, the veteran broadcaster and TV personality who was a fixture on the air for decades, has died at age 87.

King's passing was announced in a statement posted to his Twitter account. "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"For 63 years an across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interview, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief."

The statement continued, "Larry's interview form his 25- year run on CNN's 'Larry King Live,' and his Ora Media programs 'Larry King Now,' and 'Politicking with Larry King' are consistently referenced by media outlets around the world and remain part of the historical record of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

"Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr., Chance, Cannon and the entire King family."

According to the statement, "Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for privacy at this time."

Earlier this month, it was reported that King had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and had admitted to the intensive care unit.

Last August, two of King's children, Andy and Chaia, passed away within weeks of each other. Andy King was 65 when he died on July 28, 2020, and Chaia King was 51 when she died the next month on August 20.

At the time, King shared a short statement on Facebook, writing, "Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed.

"Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer."

