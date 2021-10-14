Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Welcome Twins

Lance Bass is saying bye, bye, bye to some sleep because he's officially a dad of twins.

The NSYNC star and his husband, Michael Turchin, are now a family of four after the birth of their two babies, the couple confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 14. The first-time parents welcomed daughter Violet Betty and son Alexander James via surrogate.

"The baby dragons have arrived!!" the singer gushed on Instagram. "I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh

Bass teased their arrival on Oct. 13, writing on his Instagram Story, "Here we go," along with a hospital photo of beds for "Baby A" and "Baby B" all set up.

Their birth comes nearly four months after the singer's rep confirmed the pregnancy on June 1, telling E! News that Bass and Turchin are "very excited on becoming a family of four!"

Becoming parents to twins made the milestone even more special considering Turchin is also a twin.

"We always knew that if we were going to start the family, we wanted to go for twins just because Michael's a twin--he's a boy/girl twin. And he just loved that experience," Bass previously told People. "I always wanted to have a twin, but we're like, 'Well, that's so perfect because now we can do one of mine, one of yours.' It was a no-brainer!"

Now, after a years-long process involving finding egg donors, nearly a dozen rounds of IVF and their surrogate suffering a miscarriage, the couple — who have been married since 2014 — can officially kick off a new chapter in their love story with their newborn babies. Along the way, they hope to be an example for other gay couples who want to have children.

"There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye," Bass told People. "We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, 'Oh my gosh, we're going through that too.' Or like, 'Oh, now that's, hopefully, what we can do.' And give them a kind of a blueprint of how to do it. If you want to start that family, start that family. It's going to be incredible."