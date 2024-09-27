Lana Del Rey marries alligator guide Jeremy Dufrene in swamp wedding

Originally appeared on E! Online

Forget being a Brooklyn baby — Lana Del Rey is a bayou bride.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer tied the knot with wildlife tour guide Jeremy Dufrene on Sept. 26, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Tapping into the groom's love of the swamp, the wedding was held at the Arthur's Airboat Tours docks in Louisiana, where Dufrene works as a captain.

For the outdoor ceremony, Del Rey donned a classic, white lace gown featuring fluttery sleeves. She wore her hair in a side ponytail tied with a pastel blue ribbon.

Meanwhile, Dufrene sported a dark gray suit, white shirt and brown shoes while saying "I do."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The nuptials come three days after the couple obtained a marriage license in Lafourche Parish — where Dufrene's workplace is located — on Sept. 23, the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court confirmed People.

Per the parish's rules, the license is only valid for 30 days from the date of application.

While Del Rey and Dufrene recently sparked romance rumors by packing PDA at the Reading Festival in England, the two have actually known each other for years.

In 2019, Del Rey posted a Facebook of herself riding on a boat with the alligator expert, writing in the caption, "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours."

And though the 39-year-old said she was single and "definitely not in love" in a December 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar, her tune seemed to have changed by May.

She noted in an Instagram post this summer, "my guy @jeremy.dufrene."

In the past, Del Rey dated Kassidy rocker Barrie-James O'Neill, photographer Francesco Carrozzini and Live PD analyst Sean "Sticks" Larkin. She was engaged to country singer Clayton Johnson in 2020, but the two called it quits by the following year.

The "Video Games" artist was then linked to artist-manager Evan Winiker and Salem band member Jack Donoghue before finding love with Jeremy.

So, just who is the man that got Del Rey to say yes to heaven?

Dufrene is father of three who "decided life at a chemical plant working seven days a week and shrimping on vacation days was not his calling," according to his profile on the Arthur's Airboat Tours website.

"After a little convincing by his family, he got his captain's license and started running tours," his bio read. "He quickly realized that this was a great fit and he has never thought of going back to his previous career at the plant. Jeremy's a great airboat captain and loves interacting with wildlife and customers."