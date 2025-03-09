Lady Gaga pokes fun at her ‘Joker 2' negative film reviews during ‘SNL' opener

Lady Gaga had no trouble poking fun at herself during her “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

The “Die with a Smile” singer pulled double duty for the second time on the March 8 episode of the late-night sketch comedy show.

During her monologue, Lady Gaga teased that she wasn’t there to promote her new album “Mayhem, which released on March 7, telling the audience, “I’m actually here to remind you that I’m an amazing actor.”

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lady Gaga referenced the last time she hosted the show in 2013, joking that “every aspect” of her performance “aged amazingly.”

“There’s no need to Google ‘SNL 2013 Lady Gaga featuring R. Kelly,’” she said. “We all won’t. And I won’t bring it up because that would be bad.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Grammy-winning singer was referring to her performance with Kelly from 2013 when they sang their song “Do What U Want,” which was featured on her album “Artpop.”

In September 2021, Kelly was found guilty on all counts in his high-profile sex-trafficking trial. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June 2022, and one additional year in February 2023.

Lady Gaga quickly pivoted from the now-controversial collaboration and used the moment to segue back into her acting career.

“Anyway, I’m an actor now and I’ve been very diligent about selecting films that would showcase my craft as a serious actor,” she said. “Films such as ‘Joker 2.’ Apparently, people thought it was awesome.”

“Joker: Folie à Deux,” starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, was met with not-so-favorable reviews from fans and critics, coming up short at the box office too with only a $40 million opening.

“Joaquin and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year. So, we won for worst on-screen duo,” she said. “But jokes on them, I love winning things!”

Lady Gaga shared her appreciation for the Razzie, explaining that it helped her get that much closer to receiving an “EGORT,” which she said is “like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful.”

At the end of her monologue, she celebrated her 2024 engagement to Michael Polansky.

The singer told the crowd that her mom set them up, calling her daughter out of the blue to tell her that she met her husband.

“I said, ‘What does he do?’ And she said, ‘He works in cancer research,’ and while we were talking, I was literally smoking a cigarette,” she said. “And then we went on three dates, and I never smoked again…except when I’m drunk.”

After taking a puff of a cigarette on stage, Lady Gaga concluded her monologue with an oath to the audience, adding, “I promise to act, to sing, and to not do ‘Joker 3.’”

In addition to her past hosting and musical guest duties, Lady Gaga also took part in the “SNL” 50th anniversary celebrations.

She performed at “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” singing “Shallow” with Andy Samberg briefly before transitioning into a “D--- in a Box” duet to kick off a Lonely Island medley.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: