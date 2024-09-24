Jo-jo-jo-Joker Face....

Lady Gaga's recent cryptic social media posts may have been as hard to read as her "Poker Face," but it all makes sense now. She is releasing a movie and an album.

The singer and actress — whose movie "Joker: Folie à Deux" hits theaters on Oct. 4 — teased the upcoming release of a companion album for the film called "Harlequin."

Gaga posted what appears to be a photo of the album cover, the title of which is an homage to her character Harley Quinn in the musical sequel to "Joker." Another photo showed a milk carton with what could be the 13-song tracklist printed on the side.

Song names include “Good Morning,” “Get Happy (2024),” “Smile,” “The Joker,” “Folie à Deux" and others.

Fans won't have to wait long for the new music, with the album dropping on Sept. 27.

Gaga, a 13-time Grammy winner, last released a solo studio album in 2020 with "Chromatica." In 2018, she provided original songs for the soundtrack to "A Star is Born" -- a drama she co-starred in with Bradley Cooper. Gaga, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role, won the Oscar for Best Original Song with the track "Shallow."

She was also nominated in the category in 2016 for the song “Til It Happens to You” from the 2015 documentary "The Hunting Ground" and in 2023 for co-writing “Hold My Hand” from "Top Gun: Maverick."

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of their highly anticipated film “Joker: Folie á Deux.” On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the stars gave a press conference alongside director Todd Phillips.