Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga doesn't have to pay $500,000 to woman charged in connection to stealing her dogs, judge rules 

A judge spared Lady Gaga from paying a $500,000 reward to Jennifer McBride, who returned the singer’s stolen dogs, citing McBride’s involvement with stolen property.

VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Lady Gaga has prevailed in a legal battle connected to the 2021 theft of her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly Fujie on Monday ruled in favor of Gaga in a lawsuit alleging the singer did not follow through on promises to pay a "no questions asked" $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs.

Jennifer McBride, who returned Gaga's dogs and was later charged for receiving stolen property, filed the suit in February.

McBride attempted to sue Gaga for the reward money in addition to over $1.5 million in damages for breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation. In the complaint, she claimed that Gaga never intended to pay the reward money and intended for law enforcement to ask questions about the return of the bulldogs.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Gaga's attorney did not respond to a request for comment about Monday's ruling.

McBride claimed in court that, although she was aware the dogs were stolen when she received them, she only took possession of them to ensure their protection and safe return.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Lady GagaLos Angelesentertainment news
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us