Lady Gaga confirms engagement to Michael Polansky

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lady Gaga was seen introducing partner Michael Polansky as her her fiancé, following months of engagement rumors.

By Corinne Heller | E! Online

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lady Gaga just revealed an Olympic-sized update about her personal life.

The 13-time Grammy winner is engaged to longtime partner Michael Polansky. During a conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics July 28, Gaga introduced the politician to Polansky, referring to him as her "fiancé."

E! News has reached out to the "Bad Romance" singer's rep and has not heard back.

Attal posted a video of the conversation on his TikTok, captioning it, "Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking."

@gabriel_attal

Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶

♬ son original - Gabriel Attal
The 38-year-old, who performed a cover of French singer Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc En Plumes" at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony July 26, had sparked engagement rumors in April when she stepped out wearing a sparkling ring on her left ring finger.

The "Bad Romance" singer and Polansky, a tech investor, first sparked relationship rumors in 2020, when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas.

The singer made their romance social media official the following February when the two attended the Super Bowl together.

In addition to engagement speculation, Gaga had also faced pregnancy rumors in June when she was photographed with Michael at her sister's wedding.

"Not pregnant," Gaga wrote on TikTok at the time, "just down bad crying at the gym."

This marks the third engagement for Gaga, who split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino in 2019 and was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before their 2016 breakup.

