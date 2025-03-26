Concerts

Lady Gaga announces Mayhem Ball tour: See the dates, schedule, presale details

Mayhem tour will include stops in NYC, Las Vegas, Seattle, Miami, Toronto and Chicago

Lady Gaga will be hitting the road in 2025 in support of her new album, MAYHEM, with a tour that will take her to New York City and Madison Square Garden.

“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” Gaga said in a statement. “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

The tour will start in Las Vegas in July and continue through November in Paris.

Lady Gaga is opening up about a new chapter in her life as she shares an update on her relationship and how it’s positively affected her creative process.

Lady Gaga tickets on sale: When is the presale?

The general on-sale for the tour will take place Thursday, April 3 at 12 p.m.

There will be an artist presale Wednesday, April 2 at 12 p.m. Fans can pre-register for that presale here.

A Citi presale for cardholders will begin on Monday, March 31 at 12 p.m. and a Verizon presale will occur on Tuesday, April 1 at 12 p.m.

Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball 2025 Tour Dates

Mayhem Ball 2025 North America Tour Dates

  • Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
  • Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
  • Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
  • Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
  • Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mayhem Ball Europe and UK 2025 Dates

  • Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
  • Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
  • Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
  • Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
  • Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
  • Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
  • Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
  • Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
  • Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
  • Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
  • Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
  • Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
  • Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
  • Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
  • Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
  • Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
  • Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
  • Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
  • Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

