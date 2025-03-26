Lady Gaga announces Mayhem Ball tour: See the dates, schedule, presale details

Lady Gaga will be hitting the road in 2025 in support of her new album, MAYHEM, with a tour that will take her to New York City and Madison Square Garden.
“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” Gaga said in a statement. “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."
The tour will start in Las Vegas in July and continue through November in Paris.
Lady Gaga tickets on sale: When is the presale?
The general on-sale for the tour will take place Thursday, April 3 at 12 p.m.
There will be an artist presale Wednesday, April 2 at 12 p.m. Fans can pre-register for that presale here.
A Citi presale for cardholders will begin on Monday, March 31 at 12 p.m. and a Verizon presale will occur on Tuesday, April 1 at 12 p.m.
Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball 2025 Tour Dates
Mayhem Ball 2025 North America Tour Dates
- Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mayhem Ball Europe and UK 2025 Dates
- Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
- Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
- Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
- Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
- Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
- Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
- Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
- Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
- Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena