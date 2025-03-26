Lady Gaga announces Mayhem Ball tour: See the dates, schedule, presale details

Lady Gaga will be hitting the road in 2025 in support of her new album, MAYHEM, with a tour that will take her to New York City and Madison Square Garden.

“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” Gaga said in a statement. “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

The tour will start in Las Vegas in July and continue through November in Paris.

Lady Gaga tickets on sale: When is the presale?

The general on-sale for the tour will take place Thursday, April 3 at 12 p.m.

There will be an artist presale Wednesday, April 2 at 12 p.m. Fans can pre-register for that presale here.

A Citi presale for cardholders will begin on Monday, March 31 at 12 p.m. and a Verizon presale will occur on Tuesday, April 1 at 12 p.m.

Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball 2025 Tour Dates

Mayhem Ball 2025 North America Tour Dates

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mayhem Ball Europe and UK 2025 Dates