La La Anthony Files for Divorce From Carmelo Anthony After 11 Years of Marriage

Another Hollywood love story has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, La La Anthony officially filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony in New York on June 17. Multiple sources tell TMZ the couple has been separated for awhile, but remain friends. They both wanted to take time to ensure a private and smooth transition in their relationship for their 14-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

The television personality and bestie to the stars' latest move to distance herself romantically (and legally) from the basketball pro comes after the pair broke up after seven years of marriage in late April 2017. Days after news broke of their split, The "Think Like a Man Too" star stepped out without her 20-carat diamond wedding ring.

The split was described as "amicable," with the New York Knicks star taking to social media to express his love for La La, but despite his efforts to keep his family intact, his soon-to-be ex-wife clearly saw things differently.

"He wants to make it work and is trying not to lose his family," an insider previously shared with E! News. "La La is the one that has all the control now and Carmelo is giving her whatever she needs, but he is fighting for her hard and he knows he messed up big time."

The drama only heightened when reports surfaced alleging the athlete impregnated another woman, but sources close to Carmelo denied the validity of such claims.

And while the insider said La La felt hesitant to file legal papers, explaining, "La La loves Carmelo and may not go through with the separation after all," there wasn't much hope left for this famous couple to make things work.

In July 2019, La La's rep shared rare insight into the status of their marriage. "As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship," her spokesperson shared.

The exes did sign a prenuptial agreement prior to their 2010 nuptials, which according to family law expert Joseph Mannis, means "all bets are off."

Only time will tell how the rest of this divorce plays out.

"I don't know what the future holds," La La once shared with Wendy Williams. "I just know that we are doing an incredible job again being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I've been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You're not with somebody that long, and it just goes out the window."