Kylie Jenner shows off new hair color in viral photos

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kylie Jenner is thinking pink.

The Kardashians star got her fans feeling nostalgic when she debuted a new rosy hairstyle reminiscent of her teen days.

In the photos posted to Instagram on Jan. 16, Jenner swapped her signature dark locks for blush-colored tresses as she posed in her car.

The makeup mogul caption her post, "hiiiii remember me," a cheeky nod to what fans called her "King Kylie" era.

Naturally, the look reminded fans of when Jenner used to switch up her hair color more often, rocking yellow, purple and—most notably—blue. Jenner last showed off a pink ‘do in 2020, when she wore a long wig to a birthday party for pal Victoria Villarroel.

"King kylie returning is proof the earth is infact healing," a fan wrote on IG, while another commenter quipped, "KING KYLIE. IM DECEASED."

During the regal era, she was emerging as a star in her own right, ultimately launching her Kylie Cosmetics empire in November 2015. At the time, she was dating rapper Tyga, who also loves a royal title, even naming his 11-year-old son with Blac Chyna King Cairo.

She also starred in "Life of Kylie" during that period. The reality show, which was a spinoff of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," followed Jenner and her then-BFF Jordyn Woods as she managed her makeup brand.

Jenner's life has definitely changed a lot since then. She's continued dominating the makeup world, dated Travis Scott and given birth to their two children: Stormi, 5, and Aire, 23 months.

More recently, she's made headlines for her new romance with Timothée Chalamet. The couple were loved up at the 2024 Golden Globes, packing on the PDA, with Jenner seemingly saying "I love you" to the Wonka star.