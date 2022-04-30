Kylie Jenner Shares She Gained 60 Pounds During Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner is working on her fitness to lose the baby weight, almost three months after giving birth to her second child.

On April 29, the 24-year-old shared on her Instagram Story a video of herself working out on a treadmill. "Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy," she wrote. "Down 40lbs. Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combo."

Earlier this month, Kylie posted a selfie video showing her wearing a crop top. She captioned the Instagram Story clip, "My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Travis Scott welcomed their son on Feb. 2, one day after their daughter Stormi Webster's fourth birthday. Their baby boy's new name, which was recently changed from Wolf, has not been disclosed publicly.

Kylie's pregnancy and cravings are documented on her family's new Hulu reality show, "The Kardashians," which debuted earlier this month.

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Style

On episode three, which was filmed last October and aired April 28, Jenner is seen driving with Kendall Jenner to Montecito, Calif., to witness Travis Barker propose to Kourtney Kardashian on a beach. During their short road trip, the younger sisters stop at an In-N-Out Burger.

As Kylie takes them through the drive-thru, she tells Kendall to find her container of snacks that she keeps in her car, needing a quick nibble to curb a sudden wave of nausea.

In 2018, Kylie tweeted that she gained 40 pounds while pregnant with Stormi. She also said she craved Eggo waffles, ice cream and Krispy Kreme donuts during her pregnancy. She later said she lost weight through diet -- by cutting out pizza, pasta and dairy, and also worked out.

"I planned my first workout on Monday because I'm not even doing it to get in shape," Kylie said in a 2018 YouTube video recorded with then-BFF Jordyn Woods. "Even though after Stormi, I feel like people think that I like, bounce back super fast, which I guess I did and that I'm just, 'Oh, it's just, everything's so perfect,' and people like, can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes...especially at such a young age to see your body go through such a change and it is physically, mentally and emotionally a challenge."

She continued, "It's also a beautiful thing and I had, like, and it was such a great pregnancy and birth and like, I'm so happy and I would have done the same thing over again but like, you know, my boobs are definitely like, three times the size, which bothers me. I have like, stretch marks on my boobs. I feel like, you know, my stomach isn't the same and my waist is the same and my butt's bigger and my thighs are bigger, like everything."

Kylie later told Glamour UK. "Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age. But I really don't care."

