Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain welcomes first baby

Frances Bean Cobain is now a mom.

The only child of late rock icon Kurt Cobain and rocker Courtney Love has welcomed her first baby with husband Riley Hawk, the eldest son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

"9.17.2024 Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk," Cobain, 32, shared on Instagram Sept. 28, alongside photos of her and Hawk's baby boy and the proud dad holding the newborn. "Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything."

Tony Hawk, now a first-time grandfather, commented, "My favorite grandson!" He also shared an identical birth announcement that Riley Hawk — whose mom is the athlete's ex-wife Cindy Dunbar — had posted on his own Instagram page.

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, Cobain's godfather, wrote, "With all the love and energy in the whole world."

Cobain also received congratulatory messages from Harper Grohl — whose dad Dave Grohl was her father's friend and Nirvana bandmate — plus late actor Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis, and KISS rocker Gene Simmons' son Nick Simmons, who wrote, "Love you fran, and very happy for you. the prophecy is fulfilled."

Cobain, a model and visual artist, and Hawk, a pro skateboarder like his dad and also a musician, welcomed their first baby almost a year after they married in southern California. Stipe had officiated the wedding ceremony. Cobain and Hawk, 31, began their relationship in 2021 and she make it Instagram official the following year.

Cobain was 19 months old when her father died at age 27 in 1994. On the 30th anniversary of his death this past April, she shared a tribute to him, including childhood pics of herself with him.

"The 2nd & 3rd photo capture the last time we were together while he was still alive," she wrote on Instagram. "His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, 'You have his hands.' She would breathe them in as if it were her only chance to hold him just a little bit closer, frozen in time. I hope she’s holding his hands wherever they are."

She said the biggest lesson she has learned through grieving throughout almost her entire life is that "it serves a purpose."

"The duality of life & death, pain & joy, yin & yang, need to exist alongside each other." she wrote, "or none of this would have any meaning.

The model said she wished she could've known her dad.

"I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story," she said. "I always wondered if he would've caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I've been told)."

Cobain continued, "But there is also deep wisdom being on an expedited path to understanding how precious life is. He gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the lived experience of losing someone. It's the gift of knowing for certain, when we love ourselves & those around us with compassion, with openness, with grace, the more meaningful our time here."