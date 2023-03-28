Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Comments About Her ‘Nasty' Bathroom Dinner

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping up with her Instagram comments.

The reality star recently addressed the buzz over a March 27 photo dump on her Instagram, which featured an eyebrow-raising picture of her bathroom covered with various plates of food on the ground.

"Food on the toilet, that's nasty," one puzzled user wrote, while another added, "Food in the bathroom is not the move."

The Poosh founder later acknowledged the uproar on her Instagram Stories, writing, "the comments about this photo" with swirly-eyed emojis.

As it turns out, it was a behind-the-scenes throwback of her and husband Travis Barker's campaign for their plant-based chicken company, Daring.

Afterward, she revealed the full professional picture — which featured the plates of food in question — of her and Barker lounging in a bubble bath. For extra measure, she also tagged photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer first unveiled the photo in June 2022, along with other images on the brand's Instagram that showed them posing with food on a luscious bed and a party bus.

Their delicious photoshoot was conducted two days after the pair tied the knot at a Las Vegas ceremony in April 2022, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Since then, Kardahian and Barker have enjoyed quality time with their blended families.

"I love the idea of a blended family," Kardashian said in the season two finale of "The Kardashians." "I think the more kids the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love, and it's a beautiful thing."

