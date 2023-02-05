Sam Smith and Kim Petras just made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards when the "Unholy" singers won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Petras is now the first openly transgender woman to win the category in the Recording Academy's 65 years.

"Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award," she began her speech on Feb. 5. "I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith had an epic night at the 2023 Grammys. The pair won Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for their hit song, “Unholy.”

"SOPHIE, especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me," Petras continued. "Thank you so much for your inspiration, SOPHIE. I adore you and your inspiration will always be in my music."

The "Turn Off the Light" singer also thanked Madonna for championing LGBTQ rights, adding, "I don't think I'd be here without Madonna."

PHOTOS: Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

"I grew up next to a highway in nowhere, Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl and I wouldn't be here without her and her support," Petras concluded her historic speech. "Sam, thank you, you're a true angel and hero in my life and I love you. And everyone who made the song, too, I love you guys. Sorry, I didn't write down the names. I love you."

Petras and Smith beat out "Don't Shut Me Down" by ABBA, "Bam Bam" by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran, "My Universe" by Coldplay and BTS and "I Like You (A Happier Song)" by Post Malone and Doja Cat to win the award.