Kim Kardashian taps Macaulay Culkin for ‘Santa Baby' Christmas film

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kim Kardashian has a new endeavor she’s passionate about: making Christmas music.

The Kardashians star put her spin on the song “Santa Baby” with her own rendition of the suggestive holiday standard — originally recorded by Eartha Kitt in 1953 — with a cover version produced by her brother-in-law, Travis Barker, released Dec. 23.

And Kim, 44, stuck to her sultry stylings for the accompanying music video. In the home-movie-style clip, the reality star donned a blonde bob wig as he writhed around a chaotic holiday house party, eventually crawling up to a man in a Santa suit — who is later revealed to be "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin.

The recording also marks a comeback of sorts for the SKIMS founder, who first forayed into the music world in 2011 with the release of her single “Jam (Turn It Up).” But unlike the inherently tongue-in-cheek nature of “Santa Baby,” Kim later expressed regret over the release of the dance track.

“We gave the proceeds to a cancer organization,” Kim noted to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2014, per The Huffington Post. “But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do... I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have.”

However, she later softened her stance on the musical venture.

“I talked to The-Dream, who wrote it,” Kim reflected during a subsequent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2019. “He’s like, ‘Did you have fun?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I had fun!’ And he’s like, ‘OK, then stop being so hard on yourself about making a lame decision.’”

But Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, quickly made it known that she, for one, didn’t think it was lame whatsoever.

“I would give it a nine [out of 10], and I’m not kidding,” Kourtney professed. “I really love it, ‘cause I was in the studio with her. It was, like, a vibe.”

