Kim Kardashian reveals North West's extravagant Mother's Day gift

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 11-year-old daughter, North West, gave her mom a diamond anklet featuring the birthstones of herself and her siblings — Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Kim Kardashian is keeping this Mother's Day gift close to her heart—or rather, foot.

After all, "The Kardashians" star's oldest daughter gave her a diamond ankle bracelet with the charms dedicated to all four of her kids with ex-husband Kanye West: North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6.

"So, North gave me this anklet for Mother's Day," she shared in a May 11 video on Instagram Stories, showing off her new bling. "It has all my kids' birthstones starting with North. It's a pearl."

The precious gem was connected by a diamond-studded chain to a topaz representing Saint's December birthday, followed by a garnet and an emerald in honor of Chicago and Psalm, respectively.

Kardashian added, "It's so cute!"

But that's not the only piece of jewelry Kardashian has ever received for Mother's Day. As the 44-year-old noted, Saint turned a drawing of a heart-shaped pendant into an actual necklace.

"Still my favorite gift," Kardashian shared, revealing a black-and-white sketch of a medallion reading "I love you, Mom."

What's more, the charm was broken up into five different fragments so that each piece could be worn on a chain by Kardashian and her children.

"Look," the SKIMS founder gushed as she took apart the bauble, "we all get a piece."

As for Kris Jenner? Kardashian rang in the special holiday with the "momager" and grandmother MJ Houghton.

Sharing pictures from the family gathering, which also included Chicago and Psalm, Kardashian wrote on Instagram May 11, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s."

She also re-shared an Instagram Story from sister Khloe Kardashian, reading, "Dear God, I want to take a minute not to ask for anything, but simply to thank you for my mom."

