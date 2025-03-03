Kieran Culkin says his wife promised him 4 kids if he won an Oscar — and he just did

Academy Awards

Some Oscar winners use their acceptance speech to thank God or their director or their parents. But when Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “A Real Pain,” he used his speech to bring up a little family matter.

“I have to thank my wife Jazz for absolutely everything — for giving me my favorite people in the world,” he says of their two children.

“About a year ago, I was on a stage just like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award she would give me the kid. Turns out she said that because she didn’t think I was going to win,” Culkin deadpanned, pausing for laughter.

The camera showed Culkin's wife in the audience as she smiled, nodded and mouthed, “It's true.”

“I think it got to her, but anyway,” Culkin continued. “After the show, we’re walking through a parking lot, she’s holding the Emmy, we’re trying to find our car ... and she goes, ‘Oh god, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid.’ And I turned to her and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’”

Culkin continued, “And she turned to me — I swear to god this happened, it was just over a year ago — she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’”

Laughing even more now, his wife said, “I did!”

“I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now,” he said. “Remember that, honey? You do? Then I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith: No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”

