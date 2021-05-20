Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Expecting Baby No. 2

The line of succession is growing!

Kieran Culkin, 38, is expecting his second child with his wife of seven years, Jazz Charton. She shared the joyful news on Instagram on Thursday, May 20, by posting pictures of herself in a black flowing dress that revealed her baby bump.

Charton posed on the city streets with their 20-month-old daughter Kinsey Sioux, who also donned a spring dress. She captioned the mini photoshoot "34" with a cake emoji and chick hatching emoji, which seemingly marked her 34th birthday.

She and the "Succession" star (you'll know him as Romulus "Roman" Roy) welcomed Kinsey in September 2019.

"After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th," Jazz wrote on social media at the time. "Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th."

She celebrated Mother's Day this year with a tongue-in-cheek tribute, writing on Insta, "Thanks for making me a mum, my little bean. And for stealing my donuts and leaving a trail of proof."

Their baby-on-the-way isn't the only recent addition to the Culkin crew.

Kieran's famous big bro, Macaulay Culkin, became a first-time dad in April, along with his partner Brenda Song. They named their little boy Dakota Song Culkin, after the late Culkin sister, who died in a car accident in 2008.

Now, Dakota will have a brand new cousin in no time at all.

Kieran and Macaulay are among eight total siblings.