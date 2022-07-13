Khloe Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially expanding their family.

The Kardashians star, 38, and Chicago Bulls player, 31, are expecting their second baby together via surrogate, multiple sources confirm to E! News. The two are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Kardashian told E! News. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

However, this doesn't mean the duo are back together, a source close to the Good American mogul told E!. In fact, six months after Tristan's paternity scandal, "they have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters," the insider added. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Kardashian and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." (The NBA star welcomed Theo with Maralee Nichols last year. He is also dad to Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)

A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Since welcoming their daughter in 2018, Kardashian has been candid about her desire to give True a sibling. In fact, during a 2020 episode of "Keeping With the Kardashians", Kardashian was seen contemplating expanding their family after Tristan suggested they try for baby no. 2, despite their separation at the time. "I might get some embryos and get a sibling," she told Tristan, adding, "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we'll figure that out later."

Although the pair have experienced their fair share of up and downs throughout the years, Kardashian and Thompson have remained close friends and co-parents, with Kardashian remaining committed to keeping the peace for the sake of True.

In fact, during a 2020 appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, Kardashian detailed how she and Thompson came to ace the co-parenting game.

"We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to," she shared at the time. "I come from a family that... just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life."

She continued, "You know, when you can't rely on so many other people's help, it's so great that you have like, essentially he's your partner, he's True's dad. And I need his help more now."

Fast-forward to the following year, when a source told E! about the pair's plans to welcome another baby together. "Khloe knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True," the insider told E! News in 2021. "It's something they have been working on for a while."

