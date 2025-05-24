Hold on… Kevin Jonas' name isn't actually Kevin Jonas

Originally appeared on E! Online

This is an S.O.S. Kevin Jonas just shocked the internet with his latest reveal.

While he’s spent two decades in the spotlight, the oldest member of the Jonas Brothers admitted the name fans know him by isn’t actually his real name, sharing the news while participating in the viral TikTok trend where users share a fun fact about themselves to the tune of Chris Brown and Usher’s “New Flame.”

In the video, Kevin, 37, pointed at text that read, “My first names not Kevin.” Revealing his actual name, Paul Kevin Jonas Jr., he captioned the May 20 video, “Should I change my handle to PaulJonas?”

The comments were a mix of emotions as some fans were discovering this tidbit of information for the first time.

“DO PEOPLE IN YOUR LIFE CALL YOU PAUL i’m so stressed,” one user wrote, with another adding, “PAUL JONAS??? I feel like I've been catfished all my life.”

Hilariously chiming in on the reveal was the official TikTok account for the Jonas Brothers—which also features Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas—which wrote, “breaking news.”

And while Kevin—who shares daughters Alena, 11, and Valentina, 8, with wife Danielle Jonas—spilled the beans on one of the band’s best kept secrets, he isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing details from their upcoming 20th anniversary tour.

"We're going on tour in August anyway, so I'm gonna be a little busy,” the "Claim to Fame" host recently told E! News. "The fact that we can continue to play music and continue to play live, we know how special it is. This one's gonna be really special. It's gonna be not only a celebration, but it's also a celebration of what's to come."