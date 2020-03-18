Kevin Bacon Encourages Social Distancing With Sweet ‘6 Degrees’ Campaign

Kevin Bacon wants all the social distancers out there to know that they're not alone.

On Wednesday, the "Footloose" actor took to Instagram to share his new #IStayHomeFor initiative to promote social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Inspired by the pop culture phenomenon "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon," Bacon encouraged his followers to share who they're staying home for to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Hey everybody, it's so important now to STAY HOME and keep our distance from others if you are able. It will save lives and prevent the spread of #Coronavirus," he captioned his post. "So if you're home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. Let's spread the word! The more folks involved, the merrier - because we're all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!)"

Bacon also shared a video to show fans how it's done. Addressing the camera and holding up a pig-shaped chalkboard, Bacon declared that he is staying home for his longtime love Kyra Sedgwick.

"Hi, folks. You know me, right? I'm technically only six degrees away from you," he said. "Right now, like people around the world, I'm staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we're gonna slow down the spread of this coronavirus...Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for. And I am staying home for Kyra Sedgwick."

To kick off the initiative, the All Few Good Men star nominated pals Jimmy Fallon, Elton John, Demi Lovato, David Beckham, Brandi Carlile and Kevin Hart to share who they stay home for. After receiving her nomination, Brandi replied, "Challenge accepted!!"

In recent days, several celebrities have used their platforms to promote positivity in the midst of the global pandemic. Wanting to keep spirits high, Lizzo hosted a healing "meditation and mantra" on her Instagram, where she played a soothing rendition of her song "Cuz I Love You" on the flute for 30 minutes.

Like the Grammy winner, Miley Cyrus launched her new Instagram Live show "Bright Minded" and shared how she's staying grounded through this difficult time.

Stars like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have seized the opportunity to make a positive impact and give back to those in need by encouraging their fans to donate to several charities.