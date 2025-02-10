Kendrick Lamar raps ‘Not Like Us' and calls out Drake in Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl

Rapper Kendrick Lamar was joined by SZA, Serena Williams and Samuel L. Jackson for his Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday, where he performed some of his biggest hits including "Not Like Us," a diss track against rapper Drake that won several Grammy Awards last week.

With the "Django Unchained" actor appearing as Uncle Sam, Jackson introduced Lamar's performance, which he described as "the great American game."

Lamar then went into a performance of "squabble up," a song from his newest album, "GNX."

"No, no, no, no. Too loud. Too reckless. Too... ghetto," Jackson as Uncle Sam then said. "Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game?"

Lamar then went into performing some of his earlier hits, such as "HUMBLE," "LOYALTY" and "peakaboo."

"Aww, you outta lost your damn mind," Jackson as Uncle Sam replied to the performances.

The Compton native continued to perform some of his hits along with SZA, including "luther" and "All the Stars."

"Yeah, yeah, that's what I'm talking about," Jackson as Uncle Sam then said. "That's what America wants. Nice, calm. You're almost there. Don't mess this up."

Lamar then ended his halftime show with "Not Like Us," his diss track against rapper Drake. Legendary tennis player Serena Williams also made a surprise appearance during the song.

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime

