Kendall Jenner explains what led to Corey Gamble feud

Kendall Jenner is unpacking more than just her suitcase on this family trip.



In fact, not only did the model spend time with sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during a recent getaway to Cabo—but much to everyone's surprise, she also bonded with mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.



"I think hell froze over," Kris tells Kim during the Sept. 28 episode of "The Kardashians," "because Corey and Kendall are chatting." And she wasn't the only one in shock, with Kim noting, "They haven't talked since Palm Springs."



In case you haven't been keeping up with their fiery family vacations, let's rewind a bit. In 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner crew took a trip together to Palm Springs. While there, Kendall and Kylie got into an explosive fight in a car after a night out, with Kendall accusing Gamble of jumping in to yell and curse at her during the drama.



Not to mention, tensions only escalated from there, as Gamble called Kendall "rude" and an "asshole" during a follow-up conversation.

But now, their feud is just water under the bridge—or should we say in the pool, as proven during their latest excursion.



"Corey and I, we were close for a while and then Kylie and I had a big sister fight and he tried to intervene and that caused a little problem between us," the 27-year-old said in a confessional. "We apologized and we got over it but it never really—it just kind of stayed here," she added, raising her hand to signify a neutral motion.

However, their trip to Mexico proved to be just the trick to getting it right and moving forward.



"I think sometimes that's what makes these family trips really important," said Kendall, "It gives Corey and I the opportunity to slow down and actually spend some together."



New episodes of The Kardashians debut every Thursday on Hulu.