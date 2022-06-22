Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up After 2 Years

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are calling a timeout on their love story.

The "Kardashians" star and Phoenix Suns' shooting guard have broken up after two years together, a source close to Jenner tells E! News.

The source shared on June 22, "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

The couple had a "really nice time" in Italy together during sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding festivities, the insider explains, "but once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

Jenner told Booker she "wanted space and time apart," according to the source, who shares, "They have been in touch since and do care about one another."

However, it may not be a permanent breakup, as the insider notes, "They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."

Jenner and Booker first sparked romance rumors in April 2020 when they were spotted driving in Arizona together. After weeks of relationship speculation, the pair officially began dating in June of that year.

However, it wasn't until February 2021 that Jenner took their relationship to the next level by going Instagram official in honor of Valentine's Day. At the time, Jenner shared a photo of her and Booker laughing while lying on a kitchen counter.

That wasn't the only time Jenner took to the 'gram with her romance. On June 12, 2021, she shared a few PDA-packed pictures on her Instagram Story to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Then, for her birthday, Booker made hearts melt by sharing a photo of Jenner to his Instagram Story and calling her the "Most beautiful woman."

As for their relationship beyond that first year?

In March 2022, Booker reflected on their public romance after being asked whether it was "hard having the spotlight" on their private lives.

"I wouldn't say hard," Booker told the Wall Street Journal. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world."

That same month, a separate source close to Jenner told E! News that Jenner and Booker were seriously committed to one another but not yet looking to get engaged.

"Kendall and Devin's relationship is going strong," the second insider said, "but they are in no rush to settle down and tie the knot."

The second source explained that Jenner was "very much content with how things are with Devin right now," adding at the time, "Devin likes to do little things for Kendall to make sure she is appreciated and loved and it warms her heart."

