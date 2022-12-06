Kenan Thompson Reveals the Secret Behind Pete Davidson's Dating Life

Pete Davidson has quickly become the boyfriend of Hollywood.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, from recent ex Kim Kardashian to former fiancée Ariana Grande to new rumored girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski and more. As for the secret to his dating life success? Besides his much-discussed BDE, SNL's Kenan Thompson said his charm is simply who he is as a person.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"He's a sweet young man," Thompson told E! News correspondent Carolina Bermudez on the show's Dec. 5 episode. "He's very kind, endearing, loves his mom and sister, and, you know, has hyper adoration for his father. He's just a good-hearted person."

And despite the "Meet Cute" star's "rough" childhood growing up on the "streets of New York," Thompson said, "Inside, I don't think he's out to harm a piece of cotton. Like, he's just a good kid."

Returning as the host of this year's People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Thompson chatted with E! News all about the annual pop culture award ceremony, including which star he's most excited to hang out with during the show.

PHOTOS: Kenan Thompson's Best Roles

"Lizzo's the best," the 44-year-old shared. "She's the most fun. She just destroys any room that she walks into, just big energy. But also, big energy from her, but from the people. Everybody's usually excited to see her. We're all kind of applauding her journey."

Lizzo will be honored with this year's The People's Champion Award at the PCAs, along with Ryan Reynolds taking home the 2022 People's Icon Award and Shania Twain receiving this year's Music Icon Award.

"Ryan's a great dude," Thompson told E! News, "and I've never met Shania, but she's a legend."

And when it comes to the show itself, the host said viewers can expect to have "a good time," stating, "We're celebrating the people's choices."

"It's like who they want to be, who they want to see get a trophy," he continued. "There's very hard workers out there in the biz."

Hear more from Thompson — including which SNL alum he would love to see return to the show — in the full clip above.

Tune in to the 2022 People's Choice Awards tonight, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!. After the show, relive the night's biggest moments with E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester at 11 p.m. on E!.

E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.