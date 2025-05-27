The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson loves ‘low-key manipulation' in viral mom-daughter TikTok scheme

Kelly Clarkson interviewed New York mom Jess and her daughter Amelia on the show about their viral moment.

By NBC Staff

A mom who had a long day thought about the perfect way to make everyone in her family happy: conspire with her daughter to make her husband go on a daddy-daughter ice cream date.

The viral TikTok moment of a mom coaching her daughter to ask dad to go on an ice cream date was a key moment during a recent episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"Mamas, we do a lot, so it's important we get time for ourselves. Even if that takes, perhaps, some low-key manipulation," Kelly Clarkson said during her "# What I'm Liking" segment.

Clarkson remotely interviewed New York mom Jess and her daughter Amelia.

"She loves to plot and scheme with me. Amelia loves to be included in anything fun and silly. So, that day I had a long day — it was just one of those days where I needed a little break and some peace, so I thought an ice cream date between my husband and her would be perfect," Jess told Clarkson. "I explained to her, we had a little script, we practiced a little bit and she understood the assignment."

Amelia told Clarkson her favorite ice cream flavor is chocolate, while her mom and Clarkson agreed that cookies and cream is their favorite.

The Kelly Clarkson Show
