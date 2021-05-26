Kelly Clarkson to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Time Slot

Following the news that Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated daytime talk show will end after its 19th season in spring 2022, NBC announced in a statement on May 26 that the show's long-held time slot will be replaced with "The Kelly Clarkson Show."



"These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season," Valari Staab, President of NBCUniversal Local, said in the statement. "We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts."



"'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication," Tracie Wilson, Executive VP of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, also added. "It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show's success."

"Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds," Tracie continued. "We're working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come."

The "American Idol" winner began hosting her self-titled, Emmy Award-winning show in September 2019, which is currently in its second season. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" was recently renewed in December 2020 for an additional two seasons, which will run through 2023.

As E! News previously reported, Ellen made the announcement on the May 13th episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she has decided to conclude her talk show with season 19.

"The past 18 years, you have to know, has changed my life. You all have changed my life. And I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing, sometimes crying," the comedian said while tearing up on air. "This show has been the greatest experience of my life, and I owe it all to you. So, thank you, thank you, thank you."

"I sat with it for a while. I mediated on it," she continued. "Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years, and I always knew in my heart that season 19 would be my last."

When it comes to why Ellen—who began hosting the show in September 2003—felt that it was time to end, she explained, "The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me, it's time. As a comedian, I've always understood the importance of timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter."