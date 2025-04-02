Kelly Clarkson's daughter is all grown up as she steps in as ‘mini-producer' for mom's talk show

Kelly Clarkson's 10-year-old daughter, River Rose, looked so grown up when she acted as a "mini-producer" on her mom's eponymous talk show.

"My daughter is here today," Clarkson said on the April 2 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"Oh my God, you have a mic and everything. You're so fancy," Clarkson added while looking over at River Rose, who stood with the rest of the show's producers. "Oh my God, I love it. You're like a little mini-producer."

The "American Idol" winner asked her daughter to come closer to the stage so the crowd could see her attire, and Clarkson said that River Rose looked just like showrunner Alex Duda, whom she was shadowing for the day.

"They did not plan it," Clarkson said as Duda also came to the stage. Duda and River Rose both sported light sweatshirts and black leggings.

"We came to work today and all of a sudden I looked at Alex, and I was like, 'Can you stand up? What are you wearing?' And y'all, they didn't call each other," Clarkson said. "They just happened to wear the same thing. But Alex is letting River shadow her today, so she's been to all the meetings this morning like an adult. Yes, she's very professional, she told us."

Then, when Clarkson was interviewing Whitney Cummings on her show, Cummings said she learned an interesting detail about Clarkson and River Rose's mother-daughter dynamic.

"OK, so I was interrogating River earlier, and my favorite was, I said, 'What's the thing that annoys your mom the most?' What do you think it is?" Cummings shared while looking at Clarkson.

"Is it when she calls me Kelly?" Clarkson guessed.

"Yes! That's what it was!" Cummings shouted while jumping out of her chair, which made the audience laugh. "That's what it was!"

At that point, River Rose hilariously told her mom that it was time to go on break. However, Cummings and Clarkson thought she meant that it was time for the talk show host to take a break from working.

"Oh I just got what she — it says break," Clarkson laughed while looking at a sign that told her to go to commercial. "I thought she said, 'Mommy needs a break.' And I thought, 'That's so kind,' but no, she's telling me that I need to go to break.

"That's cool. I got a leader. She's going to rule the world one day, y'all," she added.

