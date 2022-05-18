Katy Perry Says Moving to Kentucky Reminded Her ‘Hollywood Is Not America'

Katy Perry is enjoying her new “bubble” far away from the city of lights. The “Firework” singer revealed that she moved to Kentucky earlier this year and it’s been “quite an amazing experience.”

“I’m living, like, in Kentucky and I have for almost a month now and that’s quite an amazing experience,” Perry, 37, told Chelsea Handler in a new episode of her podcast “Dear Chelsea.” “Because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America.”

Perry noted that leaving Los Angeles helped her “understand people better,” with Handler adding that it’s “nice to go outside of what you know to be normal and your reality.”

Perry — who shares almost-2-year-old daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom — explained that they live in a “bubble” that is “completely opposite” of Hollywood.

“You’ve been in different bubbles, because you grew up in a bubble,” Handler said to the “American Idol” judge. “You grew up super religious and that’s one bubble. Then you came into this industry, that’s another bubble. Right?”

Perry replied, “Right, it’s an anthropology study of humans.”

Elsewhere in the candid conversation, which also included producer Catherine Law, Perry touched on how motherhood was the “best decision I ever made in my entire life.”

She shared that she wasn’t “very maternal” growing up but would always be the “mom” in her friend group. Perry said that seeing Bloom with his son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, “influenced” her desire to become a mother.

“Something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s, this man is nice. Must breed,’” she joked, later adding, “My daughter has reshaped my life, my perspective, and given me a love I’ve never had before.”

The pop star also shared some insight into her relationship with the British actor. The two began dating in 2016, before splitting in 2017. A year later, they rekindled their romance and got engaged in February 2019.

“Your partner usually sees your best and a lot of your worst sides because they’re there to be your mirrors,” she said giving a listener relationship advice, adding that she and Bloom go to couples therapy. “And we love it because it just keeps us in tune and the resentment can get really strong when you’re both working hard and, god bless, successful people in the spotlight.”

She added that when they want to be “normal” people in a domestic setting with their child and that therapy has helped them.

