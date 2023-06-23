Katy Perry gives update on her sobriety ‘pact' with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry doesn't hear the "swish swish" of alcohol much these days.

After all, the singer embarked on a three-month sobriety "pact" with fiancé Orlando Bloom in February. Now, she's "not really drinking" during the week but will "indulge a little bit" on the weekends.

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," Perry recently told People. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

Plus, as the pop star noted, "it was an opportunity to reset" and "just let my body bounce back a little bit."

"I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance," explained Perry, who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom. She added, "I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run."

Perry started her latest "reset" after President's Day in February. The following month, the "Roar" artist showed no signs of waning.

"I can't cave," she told fellow "American Idol" judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at a March 27 celebration for her non-alcoholic apéritif brand De Soi, per People. "I made a promise."

And history has shown that Perry had no problems sticking to a wellness plan. Following her divorce from Russell Brand in 2012, she went on a three-month detox that included no alcohol.

"You know, I did a lot of different things," Perry recalled of the period during a 2013 appearance on "Alan Carr: Chatty Man." "I surrounded myself with my good friends, I did this whole cleanse where I didn't have any alcohol for three months—that was devastating—I did vitamins and supplements, and hikes and meditation and prayer."

She added at the time, "I think at the end of it all, as much as the things I did, I think there was something cosmically happening that was looking out for me in some ways. But I was putting my best positive foot forward."