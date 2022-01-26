Kathryn Kates, ‘Seinfeld' and ‘Orange Is the New Black' Actor, Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, an actor who appeared in "Seinfeld" and "Orange is the New Black," died on Saturday after a battle with lung cancer. She was 73.

“After a long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer, Kathryn passed away peacefully this past Saturday surrounded by her brother Josh, his wife Sue Ann and her sister Mallory,” Headline Talent Agency told NBC News in a statement.

“Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer.”

The agency added: “She was incredibly brave, thoughtful, wise and loving. Kathryn approached every role she ever played, as well as her daily life with the greatest of passion. We will do our best to honor her incredible legacy. The world truly lost one of the good ones.”

