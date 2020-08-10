Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Chris Pratt

Welcome to the world of motherhood, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The best-selling author has welcomed her first child with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed in video obtained by ET on Sunday, Aug. 9. In the video, Patrick can be heard thanking a photographer after being congratulated on "becoming an uncle." When asked how Katherine and her newborn baby are doing, Patrick replied, "Doing great, just got her a little gift." The actor then showed his present, wrapped in pink ribbon, to the camera.

Although Katherine has tried to keep her pregnancy journey on the private side, The Gift of Forgiveness podcast host has offered glimpses into her road to motherhood.

In an interview with E! News back on July 9, Katherine shared, "[It's] definitely an interesting time to be pregnant but a really fun time to also find the silver linings and to be able to organize and find more experience in the kitchen has been a big part of that."

The best-selling author has also had her own mom Maria Shriver to look up to for guidance and support. Katherine explained, "I want to be a sponge always around my mom and just observe as much as I can from her because she has been the greatest mom and continues to be the greatest mom to all four of us. We're really lucky so if I can be just a little bit of the mom that she is then I'll be lucky."

E! News confirmed back in April that Katherine and Chris were expecting their first child together, which came almost one year after tying the knot.

"They are completely thrilled to be starting a family. Family is everything to them and it's a very exciting time," a source shared with E! News at the time. "Katherine is gentle, loving and caring. She has such motherly instincts and loves to take care of everyone already."

One family member who is extra thrilled is Katherine's mom. In a recent interview, Maria revealed her emotions before becoming a grandmother.

"I'm not embracing that name exactly. I'm gonna come up with my own name," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'll just do mama. No, I can't do that. I've got to do something else. I'll think of it. I'll figure it out."

While this marks Katherine's first child, Chris is already the proud dad to a son named Jack Pratt, 7, who he co-parents with ex-wife Anna Farris.

As for Chris' predictions for Katherine as a mom, he has no worries.

"She's a great stepmom. She's, god-willing, gonna be a great mom one day," Chris shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy back in February. "She's got great parents, great siblings." Fortunately, the day has come! Congratulations to the happy couple.