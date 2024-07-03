Originally appeared on E! Online

Kate Middleton may be serving up another public outing.

Less than a month after making her regal return to the spotlight, the Princess of Wales — who is undergoing preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis — has left her RSVP for 2024 Wimbledon as a TBD.



It's a blank space that has left event organizers optimistic that Middleton (the patron of the all England Club since 2016) will make her annual appearance at the tennis tournament, which kicked off June 24 and will run through July 14.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Chair of the All England Club Debbie Jevans recently told The Telegraph. “We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

The 42-year-old announced she would be stepping back into the public eye last month ahead of the Trooping the Colour, which she attended alongside husband Prince William and children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," Middleton — who shared in March she had been diagnosed with cancer — wrote at the time. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she continued. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Her current plan is to continue treatment for a few more months, with the hope of enjoying several engagements throughout the summer.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she shared. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

