Kate Middleton honors World Cancer Day with moving photo by son Louis

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kate Middleton marked a personal occasion.

Nearly one year after she shared her diagnosis, the Princess of Wales marked World Cancer Day on social media — and she enlisted none other than her and Prince William’s 6-year-old son, Prince Louis for assistance.

In the photo, which Middleton revealed was taken by her and William’s youngest son, the 43-year-old is bundled up for the cold weather as she stands on top of a tree trunk with her arms stretched out to her sides as she smiles. Alongside the photo shared Feb. 3, was an inspiring message that read, “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The sweet snap is just further proof that Louis — whose older siblings are Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9 — may be following in the footsteps of his mom, who is typically on the other side of the lens for personal family moments. The commemoration of World Cancer Day comes comes just weeks after Middleton revealed that her cancer is in remission.

READ Kate Middleton Is in Remission After Finishing Chemotherapy for Cancer

After surprising patients and medical staff at the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received treatment, Middleton — whose diagnosis was made public last March — shared the news with the world.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she wrote in a message on X, formerly Twitter, Jan. 14. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal."

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she continued. "There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Middleton also went on to extend her personal thanks for the staff who supported her during her diagnosis.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," she shared in her message. "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

"We couldn’t have asked for more," she added. "The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

Middleton’s resilience has also been celebrated by her husband, who use her birthday to give her a rare shoutout.

“To the most incredible wife and mother,” the 42-year-old wrote alongside a photo of her shared to the couple’s official social media platforms Jan. 9. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.”

As Kate Middleton continues to recover after her cancer diagnosis, she is also looking ahead at possibly becoming Queen sooner than expected.