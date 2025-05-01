Kanye West accuses dentist of getting him addicted to nitrous oxide

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are putting on a united front against a dentist they allege caused the rapper to become dependent on nitrous oxide.

The couple — who were rocked by breakup rumors in early April, but have appeared to be together in recent weeks — accused Dr. Thomas Connelly of malpractice in a formal notice of intent to sue sent by their attorneys from Golden Law.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The document, obtained by E! News May 1, accused Connelly of supplying West with copious amounts of the anesthetic while he underwent cosmetic dental treatment from 2024 to 2025, leaving him to "fend for himself with a serious induced addiction."

"You repeatedly administered or supplied nitrous oxide ('laughing gas') and/or other sedative substances to Ye in quantities and frequencies that had no legitimate dental or medical justification," West and Censori's lawyers wrote to Connelly. "Notably, you went so far as to deliver large 'surgical-size' nitrous oxide tanks to Ye’s personal residence (including the residence he shared with Ms. Censori), effectively enabling and encouraging him to inhale nitrous oxide outside of any medical setting."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

READ Kanye West Reunites With Bianca Censori After Claiming She Left Him

West and Censori's attorneys alleged that Connelly also "instructed Ye on how to self-administer nitrous oxide" and continued giving the Grammy winner access to the gas when he started "exhibiting distressing neurological symptoms and erratic behavior" consistent with overuse.

In addition, they accused Connelly of administering a substance similar to propofol—an injectable sedative—to West and discharging him without "verifying his medical soundness."

"As a result, in this instance, Ye suffered extreme mental and physical distress leading to urgent medical care," his lawyers wrote in their letter to Connelly. "Your actions and omissions were negligent, grossly negligent, and reckless, and some may have been intentional and malicious."

West and Censori's legal team said the 47-year-old has since "sustained neurological damage and physical harm due to prolonged nitrous oxide exposure," as well as "significant psychological trauma and emotional distress."

"As a result of your enabling, Ye developed a dependency on nitrous oxide, a condition he would not have encountered but for your misconduct," the Yeezy founder's lawyers wrote to Connelly. "The road to recovery from this induced addiction has caused, and will continue to cause, pain, suffering, and significant disruption to his life."

As for Censori, her and West's attorneys said she has been "deprived of the companionship, support, services, and marital relationship of her husband" during this time.

"Instead of enjoying a healthy married life, she was forced to witness Ye’s physical and mental distress and deterioration," the couple's counsel said in their notice to Connelly, "and to assume the burden of caring for him under extremely distressing circumstances."

They added, "These damages continue to mount as Ye works to rehabilitate his health and artistic endeavors."

E! News has reached out to Connelly for comment but hasn't heard back.