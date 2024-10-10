New Jersey

Justin Timberlake reschedules Newark concert: ‘Jersey, can't wait to see y'all!'

Timberlake will be performing in New Jersey next week after having to postpone his concert after an injury

By NBC New York Staff

Justin Timberlake will be coming to the Prudential Center in Newark this month after all.

The singer had to postpone his concert just over an hour before showtime on Tuesday due to an unspecified injury. Timberlake, in a social media post, said he was working to reschedule the Oct. 8 show.

He kept his word. The concert has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Prudential Center.

"Jersey, can't wait to see y'all!," Timberlake said in a post on Instagram.

"Jersey, I told you I'd make it up to you and I meant it. We're rescheduling the show for October 15. So sorry that I had to postpone. CAN'T WAIT TO SEE Y'ALL! -JT.," he also wrote.

The Prudential Center said all previously purchased tickets for the Oct. 8 show will be honored and ticketholders should receive more information by email.

