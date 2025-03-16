Justin Bieber's dad shares rare photo of singer with his siblings

Justin Bieber is enjoying some family bonding time with his four younger siblings.

On March 14, the pop star’s dad, Jeremy Bieber, shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the “Love Yourself” singer embracing his brothers and sisters as they sat on a couch together.

“My crew,” proud dad Jeremy Bieber simply wrote over the picture.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

All four of Justin Bieber’s siblings from his dad’s side of the family appeared in the picture: stepsister Allie, 17, and half-siblings Jazmyn, 16, Jaxon, 15, and Bay, 6.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The comments on the post were limited except for Allie Bieber, who replied to the photo with a red heart.

Justin Bieber, 31, is rarely photographed with all of his siblings. He last shared a group snap with Allie, Jazmyn, Jaxon and Bay on Instagram in 2021 in honor of his youngest sister’s birthday. At the time, Justin Bieber shared a picture of him holding Bay, who had turned 3 years old. Allie, Jazmyn and Jaxon also appeared in the photo, as well as wife Hailey Bieber, dad Jeremy Bieber and stepmom Chelsey Bieber.

The musician uploaded multiple pictures from their special day together. In one, he wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday bay.” In another post, which only featured Justin Bieber, his four siblings and Hailey Bieber, he wrote, “Ma familia.”

More recently, Justin Bieber has been active on social media, sharing pictures of himself spending time with friends and family and seemingly making music in the recording booth.

On March 3, several days after his 31st birthday, he uploaded a carousel of photos and videos from the festivities. In one clip, Hailey Bieber carried a large cake covered in candles toward him as their friends sang. The couple shared a kiss after he blew out the candles.

He also included a glimpse of their son Jack, who was born in August 2024, in the post. One picture showed Justin Bieber smiling and cradling his baby boy as his wife looked on.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: