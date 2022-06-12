Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber NYC Concerts Postponed After Singer Reveals Facial Paralysis

The singer was recently diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological condition that can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Days after taking to Instagram to tell fans he'd recently been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunts syndrome, a rare neurological condition that can cause facial paralysis, Justin Bieber is postponing two upcoming shows at Madison Square Garden.

The Grammy winner was set to perform back-to-back shows on June 13 and 14 after rescheduling his 2021 tour stops in New York City.

"Due to Justin's ongoing medical situation, this week's Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed," a statement said Sunday.

The 28-year-old shocked fans when he delivered the news Friday with only a handful of dates left in his Justice World Tour.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when shingles impact the nerves in the face, specifically near the ears. The Mayo Clinic says the syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a serious condition that can cause permanent hearing loss and facial weakness. Justin Bieber has recently spoken out about this virus causing his break from performing. Here's some important things to know about the condition that has partially paralyzed the Canadian pop singer's face.

News

Staten Island 2 hours ago

Horses Fall From Moving Trailer on NYC Highway

subway crime 19 hours ago

Random Subway Slasher Nabbed After Back-to-Back Unprovoked Attacks: Cops

"Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue," the statement continued.

Ticket holders will be notified of new tour dates shortly.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Justin BieberNew York CityMadison Square GardenconcertsRamsay Hunts syndrome
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us