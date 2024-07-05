Julia Roberts and Danny Moder celebrated their 22nd anniversary on the Fourth of July.

Originally appeared on E! Online

Julia Roberts has a pretty romantic extra reason to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Oscar winner and husband Danny Moder are marking their 22nd wedding anniversary. Roberts, 56, shared a photo of her and the cinematographer kissing on her Instagram July 4, writing, "TWENTY TWO YEARS."

The "Erin Brockovich" actress included in her post emojis of a groom, a bride, a dancing man and women and a partying face, as well as 22 heart symbols.

Rita Wilson, who starred with Roberts in the 1999 movie "Runaway Bride" and has been married to Tom Hanks for 36 years, commented, "Lovers!!!!! Happiest of days to you both!!!!"

Roberts, who was 22 when her breakout film "Pretty Woman" was released, and Moder, married in 2002, two years after meeting on the set of the movie "The Mexican." They share three children — twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and son Henry, 17.

In 2022, she shared her secret to a successful marriage.

"I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the "My Best Friend's Wedding" star told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview with George Clooney before the release of their new movie "Ticket to Paradise." "It's making out. Lots of making out."

Earlier this year, Roberts offered insight into her and Moder's relationship while sharing her thoughts on how to preserve a youthful appearance.

"Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this — and I say it usually as kind of a joke — but I do believe in the love of a good man," she told director Richard Curtis in a British Vogue interview posted Jan. 11. "I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy."

In 2018, Roberts said that marrying Moder was "the best decision I've ever made."

"It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex," she said about their marriage on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast in 2018. "You're young and you fall in love and go, 'Yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch and you don't know if he is going to want to get patterned towels."

She continued, "Then, of course, the bigger ones are, will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy. You just don't know these things until you are right there doing it and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of some explicable harmony to the way we do things."