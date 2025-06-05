The federal judge overseeing the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs scolded his defense lawyers Thursday and warned he could be removed from the courtroom after he apparently flashed facial expressions at jurors.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said it was "absolutely unacceptable" that Combs would try to interact with the panel during recent testimony.

"I was very clear there should be no facial expressions to the jury and I could not have been clearer," Subramanian said, adding that "there was a line of questioning where your client was nodding vigorously and looking at the jury."

"There should be no efforts to have any interactions with this jury," he added.

Subramanian asked defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo if this would happen again.

"No, your honor, it’s not going to happen again," Agnifilo replied.

Subramanian added that if Combs doesn't comply, "I will give an instruction to the jury or it could result in the exclusion of your client from the courtroom."

Courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg, who has had her eyes and binoculars on Combs for over a month, told NBC News that she has seen him making facial expressions both affirmatively and negatively depending on the testimony, and she has seen him attempting to interact with various members of the jury since the beginning of the trial.

Testimony in Combs' trial in New York is in its fourth week. The music mogul has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty of even one count, he could face a lengthy prison sentence.

The judge's admonishment Thursday came before the jury returned from lunch.

Combs, in an oversized cream sweater and khaki pants, had been extremely engaged with his defense team all day, passing notes and conferring with his lawyers. In the morning, he waved and blew a kiss to his mother, Janice Combs, right after proceedings began. And when one of his lawyers made objections before the jury came in, he nodded in affirmation.

The testimony Thursday morning featured Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Combs' longtime girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, who was cross-examined about a 2016 incident in which Combs allegedly dangled Bongolan from a 17th-floor balcony.

