Juanes' Central Park show canceled due to crowd overflow

This was the first time in 30 years SummerStage was required to halt a show due to a non-weather-related issue, a concert executive said

By Julia Elbaba

Juanes' show on Wednesday held at Central Park was canceled just two songs in due to "excessive crowds."

Part of the SummerStage concert, the Colombian rocker who was part of the 2023 Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) was asked to halt his performance when an estimated overflow of 12,000 fans swarmed the area, sparking security concerns. The capacity was set for 5,000 attendees inside the venue.

“Inside and outside [the venue] we have to be calm, guys,” Juanes (in Spanish) told fans after his second song (via Billboard). “If we are not calm, they are going to stop the concert. Many people were left outside without being able to enter. We want to continue with the show. It’s possible, right?”

Moments later, the dreaded announcement came: “Thanks for coming out, we’re sorry, we have to ask everyone to please vacate the venue immediately,” announced a staff member at SummerStage.

It was the first time in 30 years SummerStage had to stop a show in progress due to a non-weather issue, according to Heather Lubov, executive director at City Parks Foundation SummerStage.

On Juanes' way off stage, he still made time to meet fans and take photos with them.

“I’m sad because I was very eager to play,” Juanes told Billboard Español.

