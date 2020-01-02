Blue Ivy Carter

Journalists Apologize for Mocking Appearance of Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s 7-Year-Old Daughter

"I'm sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better," Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins said

By Janelle Griffith | NBC News

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

A journalist from Harper's magazine and another from Vanity Fair apologized this week after they were slammed for having publicly mocked Blue Ivy Carter, the 7-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, NBC News reports.

On Wednesday, the rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted two black-and-white photos of herself with Blue Ivy and Beyoncé on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins responded to her tweet: "I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her."

Violet Lucca, a web editor for Harper's, replied to Collins' tweet: "The haven't already?"

Entertainment News

film 9 hours ago

Study Finds 2019 ‘Banner Year’ for Female Filmmakers

Alex Trebek 10 hours ago

Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Shares Toughest Part of Their Cancer Battle

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Blue Ivy CarterBeyoncé
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us