Josh Brolin, Celebrating 8 Years of Sobriety, Reflects on ‘Living Better' for His Kids

Josh Brolin is living his best life.

The 53-year-old actor reflected on eight years of sobriety in a moving Instagram post on Monday, Nov. 1, thanking his wife Kathryn Boyd as well as those who've supported him throughout his journey. Sharing a throwback selfie, Brolin began in a lengthy caption, "Sobriety is finally loving without every thought being about how it affects only you."

"Sobriety is a moment of being able to love and be consumed by the glee it brings someone else," he continued. "Sobriety is knowing the difference between selfishness and integrity. Sobriety is knowing that God is in everything and that it is made up of every color (and mixture of color) that exists."

Brolin went on to credit Boyd, whom he married in 2016, for being there for him during both his "toughest hour" and "greatest joys."

According to Brolin, his wife celebrated his sobriety milestone today by leaving a sweet note in his truck alongside a photo collage of their children, whom the "Dune" star said were "created" as a result of his decision to get sober.

Brolin shares daughters Westlyn Reign, 3, and 10-month-old Chapel Grace with Boyd. He also has two adult children, Eden and Trevor, from his previous marriage to actress Alice Adair.

"And sobriety is when your children look at you and trust what they see (you can see it in their pupils, and the way they stand before you) — that they know they are not being cultivated into some idea but celebrated for the original garden they are growing into," Brolin shared in his post. "Sobriety is about living better than your remembrance of what your greatest drunk ever was — an everyday malleability into gratitude for what is."

He added, "None of this is deserved. All of it is perception. Thank you God, family, and friends for the most punk rock sobriety imaginable."

Brolin's sobriety journey began in 2013, when he entered rehab for substance abuse.

The actor later said in an interview with The Guardian that his divorce with his second wife, Diane Lane, was a "turning point" to change his lifestyle. "It made me think of a lot of things," he explained. "My mum dying when I was in my 20s. All the impact that had on me that I hadn't moved past; I was always such a momma's boy. But I realized that I was on a destructive path. I knew that I had to change and mature."